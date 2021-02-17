TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

