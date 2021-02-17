Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Up 9%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.60. 6,436,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,115,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

