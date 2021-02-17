Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 686,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triton International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,025. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

