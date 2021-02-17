Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 24,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,952. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.