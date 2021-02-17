Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 8,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 491,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,857. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

