Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $230.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 23.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $777.77. The stock had a trading volume of 712,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $816.56 and a 200-day moving average of $546.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

