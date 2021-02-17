Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,181,000. Farfetch comprises about 3.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.15% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $71.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.