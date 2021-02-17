Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 672,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,950,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 10.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.67. 60,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $146.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

