Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) shares shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$3.10 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

