Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 73.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $310,350.06 and $420.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,369.21 or 1.00032197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00045190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00113374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

