TRON Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001155 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.