True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $171,293.86

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $171,293.86 and $434.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

