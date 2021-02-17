TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRUE stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUE shares. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

