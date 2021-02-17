TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $394,104.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $394,104.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

