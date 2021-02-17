TrueFlip (TFL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,597.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,597.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00063963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.63 or 0.00881415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00027025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.18 or 0.05111350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016398 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.