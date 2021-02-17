Truegame Trading Down 9.3% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $92,534.35 and approximately $6,436.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.00883814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.19 or 0.05075800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars.

