TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher This Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $332.46 million and approximately $101.92 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 332,539,820 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.