Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $107,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

