TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Achieves $233,750.43

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $233,750.43 and $45.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00292030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012819 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

