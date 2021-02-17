Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $169.79 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00330740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00083308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00083854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00436298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

Trust Wallet Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

