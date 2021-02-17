TrustSwap Price Tops $1.99 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $146.34 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00319674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00083721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00074146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00448706 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,674.10 or 0.87545716 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,421,806 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

