TrustVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $739,891.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 14% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $739,891.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

