TTC Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

