Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Holdings Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 2.61% of Tucows worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tucows by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,129 shares of company stock worth $945,409 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $853.10 million, a P/E ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.72. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.