Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.17

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.17 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 29.36 ($0.38). Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 39,248 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.17. The stock has a market cap of £38.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

