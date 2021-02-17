Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. alerts:

THBIY remained flat at $$1.47 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.39.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.