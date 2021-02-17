Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.44

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$18.95, with a volume of 236637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

