Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$18.54. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.21, with a volume of 301,017 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

