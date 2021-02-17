TurtleNetwork Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $795,225.40 and $2,991.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

