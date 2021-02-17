Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $526-536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.13.

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.95 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $441.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.53.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

