Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Position Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.24% of Twin Disc worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TWIN opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

