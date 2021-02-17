Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 439,546 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Twitter worth $139,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $74.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.