Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $471.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.