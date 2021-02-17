Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.