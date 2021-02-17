U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 122,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,231. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

