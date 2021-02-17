U.S. Concrete (USCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $848.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

USCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

