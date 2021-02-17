U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.53. 702,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,310,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 197.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.