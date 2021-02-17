U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading Up 5.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 416,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 502,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

