U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading Up 5.6%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 416,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 502,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.