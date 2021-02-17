U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 14.3% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.57. 1,634,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,236,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

