U.S. Silica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,687% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $748.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.22.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

