U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Up 13.9%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 19,269,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,348,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

