U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.36 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to post $451.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.60 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $432.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of -955.04 and a beta of 2.01.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

