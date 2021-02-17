Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.