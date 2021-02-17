Ubiq (UBQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $200,516.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $23.37 million and $200,516.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 104.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,029.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.32 or 0.03519766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00439738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.75 or 0.01373741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00495280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00469810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00325680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00028987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

