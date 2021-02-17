Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

