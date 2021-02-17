UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($72.99).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,390 ($83.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £79.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,853.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,108.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a one year high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

