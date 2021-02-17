UBS Group Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$177.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to C$177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.13.

TSE IFC traded down C$1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.69. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$104.81 and a 1-year high of C$157.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

