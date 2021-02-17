UBS Group Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $338.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

