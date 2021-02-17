UBS Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.87 and its 200 day moving average is €69.65. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.