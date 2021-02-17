UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OUKPY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

